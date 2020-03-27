PCOA To Expand Audit Coverage

The Police (Civilian Oversight) Authority (PCOA) will be expanding its audit coverage of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) though the implementation of revised inspection methods for police stations.

“The audit coverage is going to be increased in terms of what we look at,” Chief Executive Officer of PCOA, Otarah Byfield, told JIS News.

“We are not only going to be looking at physical stations, which we call geographic divisions, but we will now look at non-geographic formations,” she noted.

“We want to look at resources and how they are managed. The cars that they have access to, for example, are some of the things we want to look at. A very critical part of the efficiency of the police force is having resources and how they are maximised to gain efficiency and effectiveness,” she added.

Ms. Byfield told JIS News that PCOA also intends to work more closely with the JCF in the upcoming fiscal year, to improve the compliance of police stations with the force’s operating standards.

These relate to, among other things, records management, station administration, and customer service.

Ms Byfield said evaluating how services are carried out by the JCF will enable the organisation to improve internal accountability and build public trust and confidence in the force.

“We want people to look at the force and have confidence in terms of the service that they provide to our citizens and, by extension, building trust in the national security architecture,” she said.

PCOA was established to operate as a mechanism separate from the police force to ensure accountability, adherence to policy guidelines and observance of proper policing standards by the force.

It monitors the implementation of policy and standard of performance of the force and its auxiliaries; conducts inspections; monitors the management and use of financial and other resources; and performs other such functions as may be necessary for promoting the efficiency.