MOEYI Partners With One On One And FLOW To Expand Online Learning Options

The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information has moved to expand online teaching and learning opportunities in the continuing effort to minimise the disruption of normal school activities as a result of the COVID – 19 threat.

To this end, starting on Thursday, March 26, 2020, the Ministry, in partnership with One-on-One Educational Services Limited and Flow began providing students and teachers with ‘zero-rated data’ access to a Learning Management System for an initial two-week period. This will be reviewed based on the Ministry’s needs during this time. The platform will provide:

1) Live Public Classes

2) Teachers with opportunities to deliver classes privately

3) Learning content aligned with the National Standards Curriculum, CSEC, City and Guilds and CAPE syllabi

Commenting on the exciting partnership, Stephen Price, Country Manager of Flow Jamaica said: As Jamaica’s largest internet service provider, we are extremely pleased to partner with the Ministry on this timely and extremely worthwhile initiative. It is important that our educators and students have access the critical resources needed to ensure that our nation’s children can continue their studies without the worry of data affordability during these challenging times. This partnership will bring huge benefits to our nation’s children and the platform will become a useful tool for both educators and students even beyond this global pandemic.”

Flow, for the past four years, has partnered with One on One Educational Services Limited to power the Flow Study portal – now subscription free – and other initiatives within the Caribbean region to bring educational support to students affected by disaster.

Live Public Classes

Students from Grades 1 – 13 will be able to access live public classes according to a set timetable. The full complement of subjects will become available in two phases.

Starting on Thursday, March 26, 2020

– Mathematics Grade 1 – 13 (NSC, CSEC, City and Guilds and CAPE)

– Biology (CSEC)

– Physics (CSEC)

– Chemistry (CSEC)

Starting on Monday March 30, 2020

Grades 1 – 3

– Language Arts

– Integrated Studies

Grades 4 – 6

– Language Arts

– Science

– Social Studies

Grades 7 – 9

– English Language

– Science

Grades 10 – 11

– English Language

– English Literature

– Principles of Business

– Food and Nutrition

– History

– Principles of Accounts

– Geography

– French

Grades 12 – 13

– Communication Studies

– Caribbean Studies

– Biology Units 1&2

– Chemistry Units 1&2

– Physics Units 1&2

– Sociology Units 1&2

– Pure Mathematics Units 1 & 2

– Information Technology

Instructions for students to access the link to the One on One/Flow platform and the timetable for live classes may be found on the MoEYI’s website at www.moey.gov.jm

In addition to the Live Public Classes, Grade 1 – 13 students can also access self-paced content in several subject areas on the platform, free of cost.

Ricardo Allen, President & CEO of the e-learning provider said, “Ease of access is crucial in times like these. This partnership allows more students and teachers to come together in the online space than was possible before. Although schools are closed, learning must continue and our platform makes it easy for teachers to carry on with their lessons and engage with students. The platform is also a valuable resource hub for students because they can access up to 18 syllabuses and other study material in a personalized or interactive way.”

Private Classes

The One on One/Flow platform will also allow teachers to create a profile to invite and engage with their own students.

The Ministry is aware that not all schools may have access to platforms to allow teachers to continue engaging their students and as such limited number of Zoom accounts will also be available each day for one-hour sessions for teachers who may wish to use this medium to engage their students. When this option is activated, students who have received a link to the class will be able to participate in the lesson.

Instructions on how to access an account and generate a link will be sent to principals via Bulletin. Principals are being asked to share this information with their teachers.

Online Support

Online live chat support will be available to users six days each week, Monday to Saturday 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. Persons needing help can also visit the website at https://1on1support.1on1lms.com or email the help desk at support@1on1ts.com