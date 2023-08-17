PATH to Be Reformed

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security is moving to reform the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH) to make it more responsive.

PATH is the most critical arm of the Government’s social protection programme, currently serving more than 284,000 vulnerable Jamaicans.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., said the Ministry is aware that there are some persons who should be receiving PATH benefits but, for some reason, have not been able to receive these.

“We currently have a system that allows for appeals and other processes. But we will be evaluating that system to make sure that, in reforming the programme, it is more accessible, simpler and easier for those who need it most to be identified and to get access,” he indicated.

The Minister was speaking during Wednesday’s (August 16) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House.

Mr. Charles said the Ministry has commenced the reform process by establishing a high-level taskforce to drive its innovation and transformation project (ITP), with a defined timeline.

The taskforce is chaired by Mr. Charles with Minister of State in the Ministry, Dr. the Hon. Norman Dunn, as Deputy Chair.

“The taskforce will take the necessary steps to redesign, restructure and reorganise PATH to ensure that it is able to admit every eligible family that needs the intervention to help them to break the intergenerational poverty cycle,” Mr. Charles explained.

“We will expand and enhance its provisions to, first and foremost, enable access to quality education, up to and beyond [the] secondary level, provide interventions to increase human capital accumulation among beneficiary families, enabling them to seek and retain employment or pursue economic opportunities and to gradually transition those families who have experienced significant improvement and are no longer in need of PATH,” he added.

The Ministry will also engage all key stakeholder groups to guide the process and advise on best practices, including the National Social Protection Committee (NSPC), which is chaired by the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ), other public and private-sector partners, and members of the public.

“Our engagement process will include full-scale public engagement through social media, town hall meetings in targeted areas, and targeted discussions with current and former beneficiaries of the programme,” Mr. Charles informed.