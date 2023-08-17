AJA Urged to Implement Uplift Programme

The Atlanta Jamaica Association (AJA) has been charged to implement a youth travel and mentorship programme – Upliftment, Learning and Intervention through Foreign Travel (UPLIFT).

This was requested by Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks, as she addressed the organisation’s Annual Independence Ball and Scholarship Awards, held at the Atlanta Airport Marriott Hotel, on Saturday (August 12).

The programme is aimed at enriching the lives of young Jamaican boys from age seven to 18, by hosting them and their parents with families in the United States, who will expose them to different experiences over a two-to-three-week period.

Ambassador Marks told the more than 800 Jamaicans and friends of Jamaica that the country at 61 was still a very young one and had made steady progress over the past six decades.

She pointed out that Jamaica was among the top-10 best-known brands in the world, which was due to the culture, sports, music, food, and vibes of the Jamaican people.

In addition, Ambassador Marks informed that Jamaica was among the countries within the hemisphere with a democratic tradition that can be emulated.

She noted that the country had achieved political maturity and is now working on the socio-economic challenges, particularly those relating to young boys.

The Ambassador said the genesis of UPLIFT is to give them an opportunity to change their environment, affording them a different experience.

“This is one area that I know this organisation can assist with, that will make a tremendous difference in the lives of our young boys. I am asking the AJA President and its members to join me in launching this pilot project in Atlanta,” she said.

“The organisation will need to form a committee to assist with the recruiting, vetting and monitoring of suitable families for the programme. The participants will spend at least two weeks with a host family that has been qualified as a safe, nurturing environment, and I know that will start a transformation,” Ambassador Marks added.

She commended the organisation’s President, Dr. Maxine Foster, and members of the AJA on its 46th Anniversary, noting that since its founding in 1977, the AJA has constantly made remarkable contributions to Jamaica and the Jamaica-Atlanta community, by spearheading several worthwhile projects.

Among the projects is an educational scholarship programme where, this year, the organisation awarded 16 scholarships to Jamaican students.