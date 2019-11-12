Parochial Roads In East Portland To Be Repaired

Story Highlights The Local Government and Community Development Ministry will be undertaking repairs to a number of parochial roads in Eastern Portland.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, made the disclosure to JIS News during a road inspection tour of that section of the parish on Friday (November 8).

“We will be doing a number of roads [such as] Toms Hope, Back Road and a major parochial road by the name of Rural Hill,” he said.

The Local Government and Community Development Ministry will be undertaking repairs to a number of parochial roads in Eastern Portland.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, made the disclosure to JIS News during a road inspection tour of that section of the parish on Friday (November 8).

“We will be doing a number of roads [such as] Toms Hope, Back Road and a major parochial road by the name of Rural Hill,” he said.

He noted that some $20 million will be spent to rehabilitate segments of Rural Hill, which has been in a state of disrepair for many years.

“That road is critical to this part of the island because although it’s a municipal road, it is the access road that gets you in and out of Port Antonio in case there is a problem on the major road. That is a major access road,” Minister McKenzie told JIS News.

“We can’t do all of it at the moment… but we have chosen the worst part of it and we will be doing that in phase one, and in the new financial year, we will try and identify the funds to complete it,” he added.

The road tour was part of a series of engagements in the parish by Minister McKenzie, in partnership with the Portland Municipal Corporation, from November 6 to 8.

While in Portland, the Minister opened a swing bridge at Ginger House and broke ground for the establishment of a male ward at the Portland Infirmary, at a cost of $45 million.

He also broke ground for construction of a water shop in Commodore. A second location is being identified for the establishment of another facility. The water shops are estimated to cost approximately $19.5 million.