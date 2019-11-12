GG Pays Tribute to Former Chief Justice Edward Zacca

Story Highlights Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen has said that the passing of former Chief Justice the Hon Edward Zacca, OJ, PC, marks the end of a unique career that spanned some five and half decades in the legal and judicial services of the Region.

Noting that Sir Edward holds pride of place as being the first Jamaican Chief Justice to be elevated to the Privy Council of the United Kingdom, Sir Patrick said that appointment was one of many distinctions, which marked him as a gentleman of excellence who was highly respected locally and internationally.

“He leaves a proud legacy not only for the members of the profession which he loved so much and so excellently represented, but for all Jamaicans who value integrity, personal dignity, and concern for colleagues community, and country. We will remember him with pride and gratitude,” The Governor-General said in extending condolence to his widow and family.

Sir Edward served as Acting Governor-General between March 31 and August 1991.