Parliament reopens offices

The Houses of Parliament wishes to advise the public that its offices have reopened following an intensive cleaning exercise. The sanitisation was undertaken in light of the positive Corona Virus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) diagnosis of the Political Ombudsman whose office interacts closely with parliamentary personnel.

The Houses of Parliament wishes to remind the public that tours of the Parliament have been suspended and that access to the Parliamentary Library has been restricted to telephone and e-mail requests. Researchers are encouraged to contact the Parliamentary Library at (876) 922-0200 or by email at clerk@japarliament.gov.jm. Material will be transmitted in electronic formats.

The Houses of Parliament urges members of the public to follow the guidelines posted by the Ministry of Health and Wellness and to take all necessary precautions to prevent transmission of the COVID-19 virus.