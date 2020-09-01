Transport Authority to temporarily close its 107 Maxfield Avenue and 119 Maxfield Avenue office locations for sanitisation

The Transport Authority, out of an abundance of caution, is temporarily closing its 107 Maxfield Avenue office location, with immediate effect; and its 119 Maxfield Avenue office location on Friday September 04, 2020, for deep cleaning and sanitization, in light of three (3) staff members who came into contact with individuals, who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Both offices will resume full operation on Monday, September 07, 2020.

The Transport Authority is also advising that for customer service queries, customers may contact the Customer Care Centre at 876-618-0959 or send an email to customerservice@ta.org.jm.

The Transport Authority apologizes for any inconvenience this temporary closure may cause, which is a precautionary measure to protect our valued customers, the general public and employees.