Parents Encouraged To Sensitise Students And Equip Them Against COVID-19

Medical Officer of Health for Westmoreland, Dr. Marcia Graham, is encouraging parents to ensure that their children are sensitised and equipped with the necessary items to guard against contracting the coronavirus (COVID-19) as they resume face-to-face classes.

Dr. Graham was addressing the monthly meeting of the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation, which was held in Savanna-la-Mar on March 10.

“We encourage persons to be vigilant. Talk to your children about being safe in their interactions and equip them. Please don’t send them [to school] with one mask, because if it falls then they have nothing [to wear] for the rest of the day. Teach them how to take care of the masks, but give them an extra one so that they are prepared for any eventuality,” she implored.

“Hand sanitising, teach them how to do it. If you can afford to give them a sanitiser, do that, and ask them please to obey the COVID-19 marshals. A lot of schools have persons now that are paying attention to the mask wearing, the sanitising, the hand hygiene, so please teach your children to follow the guidance of persons there, so they can remain safe,” Dr. Graham urged.

She further advised parents to ensure that children wash their hands as soon as they get home from school, noting that, ideally, they should have a shower.

Dr. Graham said a container should be provided to place used masks.

“If they have a cloth mask that they are going to wear again, you need to have a proper receptacle, whether it’s a bag or a basket, where you drop the mask in, so that it can stay there until it’s washed. You don’t just throw them down anywhere around the house,” she pointed out.

“If it is a disposable mask, it needs to be disposed of properly in a garbage [bin],” she added.

Dr. Graham also advised parents to hang in the sun uniforms that will be re-worn the following day.

She said that those that will be washed must be turned inside out if they are going to be stored with other soiled clothes.

She reminded parents to ensure that children stay home if they or anyone else in the home is sick.

Schools across the island reopened for full face-to-face classes on Monday, March 7.