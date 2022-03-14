NFA To Enable Virtual Access To Services

The new licensing and registration system being implemented by the National Fisheries Authority (NFA) will enable stakeholders to access fishing licences online.

Chief Executive Officer at the NFA, Dr. Gavin Bellamy, who was speaking in a recent JIS Think Tank, said it is one of the major projects at the Authority at this time.

“Under the licensing and registration project, we are moving to have a web-based system where any person who would like to have a fishing licence or would like to interact with the NFA can do it online anywhere in the world using their phone or computer,” Dr. Bellamy said.

This has positive implications for persons visiting the island, he added.

“If you are coming to Jamaica and you want a recreational fisheries licence, you don’t have to wait; you don’t have to come into an office when you come here. You can do it online and it would make life easier,” he said.

The NFA CEO also said that persons would be able to access the country’s laws ahead of their visit.

“Persons would be able to be compliant with the law. That’s another thing. This will allow persons to stay compliant. They will see the laws and regulations of the country online, read them and be aware of what they need to do and not do to stay within the law,” Dr. Bellamy explained.

In the meantime, under the new operations of the NFA, there is now an enforcement unit.

“We have around 40 enforcement officers, not to work by themselves but to work in collaboration with the law-enforcement agencies, the JDF Coast Guard and the Marine Police. We have a good working relationship with these groups, so we will be able to minimise the IUU, which is the Illegal Unreported and Unregulated Fisheries, that affect us. These are poachers from other nations and also Jamaicans who are not following the law,” he said.