Over 523 Persons Benefit Under the New Social Housing Programme

More than 523 Jamaicans across 48 constituencies have, so far, benefited under the Government’s New Social Housing Programme (NSHP).
A total of 137 housing units, or 331 rooms, have been completed under the initiative, as of April 21, 2023.
Minister Without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Everald Warmington, made the disclosure during his 2023/24 Sectoral Debate presentation in the House of Representatives on Wednesday (May 31).
“The Ministry is proud of the achievements of the New Social Housing Programme as it continues to be a flagship initiative of this Government,” he said.
Mr. Warmington also informed that the Ministry’s Social Housing Programme, albeit a different engagement from the NSHP, has similar objectives towards restoring human dignity amongst the indigent and those living in substandard conditions.
“Hundreds of Jamaicans have benefited from this programme, and we are proud to announce that during the 2022/23 financial year, grants totalling some $40,345,522.13 were disbursed,” Mr. Warmington informed.
Meanwhile, through the Census of Squatter Settlements initiative, the Ministry has collated data on nine parishes or 290 settlements, with the remaining parishes to be completed in Fiscal Year 2023/24.
“This data will inform appropriate intervention strategies to deal with squatting, which has been a persistent issue for many years,” Mr. Warmington stated.