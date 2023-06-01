Gov’t to Build, Replace, Repair 32 Bridges Over Next Two Years

The Government is putting in place a programme to construct, replace or repair 32 bridges at a cost of $4 billion over the next two years.
Minister Without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Everald Warmington, made the disclosure during his contribution to the 2023/24 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on May 31.
He said the National Works Agency (NWA) has completed the design parameters for eight of 10 bridges that are to be replaced this financial year through an allocation of $1.2 billion.
The designs for the other two should be completed by the end of August 2023.
The bridges slated for attention this financial year include Troy in Trelawny, $165 million; Craigmill in Portland, $120 million; Spring Village in St. Catherine, $130 million; Southwood in Clarendon, $120 million; Barham in Westmoreland, $150 million; Mahogany Vale in St. Thomas, $181.4 million; Penfield in St. Andrew, $23.3 million and Woodsville in Hanover, $75 million.
Minster Warmington told the House that Jamaica Broilers has contributed $50 million to assist with the construction of the Spring Village bridge.
“I am committing that $70 million along with the $50 million from Jamaica Broilers to commence construction in Spring Village almost immediately,” he said.
The Minister noted, further, that he has been travelling around the island and has seen several bridges that are without rails and has instructed that “we urgently implement a programme for the repair of some of these rails”.
“This year, we will be targeting some 15 bridges in St. James and St. Elizabeth, where rails need to be replaced. We intend to spend some $35 million on this effort,” he informed.
The structures in St. James that will be benefiting from works include Howard Cooke, West Gate, John’s Hall, Retrieve, Seven Rivers, Ducketts, Great River and the Niagara bridges.
“In St. Elizabeth, we will be implementing a permanent fix to the ongoing problem of missing rails on the Lacovia Bridge,” the Minister said.