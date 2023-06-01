Massive Ongoing Tree-Planting Project

The Government is enhancing the preservation of forests and ecotourism through a massive ongoing tree-planting project and the acquisition of a tree-relocation device, to replenish areas along new and upgraded roadways.

Delivering the keynote address at the Hope Gardens 150th Anniversary Public Forum on Urban Green Spaces, in St. Andrew, on May 31, Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator the Hon. Matthew Samuda, said the device is at the procurement stage.

The Minister pointed out that ecotourism is an economic activity with “significant potential”, which can be “bolstered by having healthy forests”.

He said that in recognition of the importance of trees in the Jamaican landscape and their critical role in urban spaces, the Government allocated funds to enable the Forestry Department to purchase the tree-relocation device.

“This device will allow us to reduce the environmental footprint of the necessary road works being done across the metropolitan areas, which are essential to our continued economic growth and development. It will allow us to not simply cut down but, rather, to remove and relocate trees to be affected by the roadworks and replant them elsewhere,” the Minister said.

He also reported that the Forestry Department has been directed to coordinate and work with the National Works Agency (NWA), to ensure that along all new roadwork projects, trees will be planted to soften the impact of the infrastructure as well as improve the aesthetics of the area, increase biodiversity, and contribute to the reduction of the heat effect, particularly within the urban spaces.

Roadways for immediate action are East Kings House, Lady Musgrave, and Arthur Wint Drive.

The Forestry Department will plant and nurture more than 3,000 new trees during and after the road-widening exercise.

In addition to the 10,000 trees along Highway 2000, trees will also be planted on government-owned lands close to roadworks such as King’s House, Jamaica House, Vale Royal, the National Stadium and environs, and Up Park Camp.

“The Forestry Department also intends to provide seedlings to properties/citizens close to affected areas for planting within their areas,” the Minister said, while commending the various organisations that are supporting the National Tree Planting Initiative.

Hope Gardens is managed by the Nature Preservation Foundation (NPF), a non-governmental organisation (NGO) that has responsibility to improve the aesthetics of the facility and the biological content of the Gardens.