May Pen to Williamsfield Highway Remains on Course for August Completion

The extension of the Toll Road from May Pen to Williamsfield is far advanced and remains on track for completion by the end of August 2023.
Minister Without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Everald Warmington, in giving an update on the work on the 28-kilometre stretch of roadway said he is “fairly confident that the project will be completed, and the road opened before the end of the summer”.
“My confidence is based on my personal visit to the project and the status of critical aspects of the works,” he noted, while making his contribution to the 2023/24 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on May 31.
“All 12 slab culverts have been completed, 15 of the 16 box culverts have been completed and the four new bridges under the programme have been done. In terms of the pavement, 21 of the 28 kilometres have already been completed. Overall, the project is 93 per cent complete,” he pointed out.
Meanwhile, Minister Warmington commended the women in Manchester and Clarendon for their role in the execution of the works, noting that they responded overwhelmingly to a call for workers post December 2022.