Miss Clarendon Festival Queen Coronation June 3

Preparations are in high gear for the Miss Clarendon Festival Queen Coronation 2023, on Saturday, June 3.
The contestants are Shamoya Smith, Sharnakaye Wright, Gabriella Matthews, Britnie Edwards, Shanecia Daley, Tamone McLeod, Briantae Bell and Abigail Madden.
The show, organised by the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) parish office, will be held at Hotel Versalles in May Pen, Clarendon, beginning at 8 p.m. Admission is free. However, patrons are required to have a ticket for entry. These tickets are available at the JCDC’s Clarendon Office, 1 Brooks Avenue, May Pen, Clarendon.
Mayor of Clarendon, Councillor Winston Maragh and Member of Parliament for Central Clarendon, Mike Henry, are among the special guests.
Acting Parish Manager for the JCDC in Clarendon, Maurice Marshalleck, told JIS News that the parish coronation, involving eight contestants, will be held under the theme ‘The Jamaican Woman: Strong, Dignified, Creative’.
“The Jamaican woman has played a significant role in shaping the cultural, social, and political landscape with their resilience, determination and creativity that have always left a mark on our nation’s identity,” he added.
Mr. Marshalleck said that the contestants will participate in pre-interviews with judges as well as a dress rehearsal on Friday, June 2.
He said that the winner of the competition will be crowned by Miss Clarendon Festival Queen 2022, Sheri-Gaye Johnson, who will hand over the crown to the next cultural ambassador.
The Parish Manager said that the parish queen will win cash prizes and gifts, courtesy of associate sponsors, such as Juici Patties Limited, Cousins Construction Limited, World Net Investment, Privilege Pro, Parts A Lot, Home Boys Rental, Hotel Versalles, and other sponsors.
The parish competition was open to young women between the ages of 18 and 25, who are intelligent, culturally aware, poised and are seeking a platform to make their contributions to nation-building.