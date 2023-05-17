Over 2,500 Early-Childhood Students to Get Technology Aids

More than 2,500 early-childhood students will benefit from technological aids to improve their learning experience.
The tools, which include computers, printers and interactive display boards, will be provided under the Culture, Health, Arts, Sports and Education (CHASE) Fund’s Technology Enhancement Programme.
Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, Hon. Floyd Green, made the disclosure during today’s (May 17) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House.
“We are replacing the white boards and bringing technology at the earliest level of our child’s interaction with the education system, and we are targeting 170 early-childhood institutions to get this done,” he said.
The Minister said that CHASE continues to provide scholarships for study in early-childhood education.
“We… award scholarships for our early-childhood practitioners for undergraduate and postgraduate studies, and we did 276 scholarships last year for early-childhood education and 83 scholarships for our arts and culture,” he noted.
In addition, he informed that the organisation built three new infant schools last year – Santa Cruz Primary and Infant and Leeds Primary and Infant in St. Elizabeth, and the Savanna-la-Mar Primary and Infant in Westmoreland.