Air Traffic Controllers Discuss AI and Implications at Conference

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and the implications were among the key topics discussed at the 62nd annual conference of the International Federation of Air Traffic Controllers’ Association (IFATCA).
The event, which brought together more than 300 air traffic controllers, representing 90 countries, was held at the Hilton, in Rose Hall, St. James, on Friday, May 12.
Vice President of the Jamaica Air Traffic Controllers Association, Sean Blair, said IFATCA, which is the international body representing more than 50,000 air traffic controllers in 130 countries, is aware of the pros and cons of AI technologies on the airspace service as well as how it can shape the work going forward.
“These technologies were discussed at two of our workshops,” said Mr. Blair, who was also Chairman of the event’s Organising Committee.
“We discussed remote control towers as well – the pros and cons; AI technology and how it will interface with Air Traffic Services Inter-Facility Data Communication (AIDC) and Controller–Pilot Data Link Communication (CPDLC),” he added.
Mr. Blair said it is integral that Jamaica have a “seat at the table” when it comes to discussing working papers and shaping policies surrounding air traffic internationally.
“It is where we can channel how things are done, how our controllers work, and that is only done by being a part of this panel, because whatever is done here is brought to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), he noted.
In the meantime, Acting Director General of Regulatory Affairs at the Jamaica Civil Aviation Authority (JCAA), Rohan Campbell, indicated that the weeklong conference has done much to upgrade the quality of air traffic services as well as strengthen relationships and partnerships.
He said the goal is safety and efficiency in air transport operations through technical exchanges among various flight information regions.