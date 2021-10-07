Outstanding Payments Will Be Made To Summer School Teachers By Mid-October

Outstanding payments to teachers who participated in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information’s National Summer School Programme are to be completed by mid-October.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr. Grace McLean, made the disclosure during a virtual post-Cabinet press briefing, held on Wednesday (October 6).

Dr. McLean said of the over 3,500 teachers engaged in the sessions, more than 2,000 had been processed and paid. Payments for approximately 950 teachers are outstanding.

“We are committed to ensuring that we have all our teachers paid. We thank you for volunteering. We thank you for the excellent service you provided in the summer,” she said.

Dr. Mclean attributed the delay to the detailed vetting process that had to be undertaken to ensure accuracy of information supplied to the Ministry to facilitate the disbursement of payments.

To remedy this, Dr. McLean said bursar-paid institutions have been instructed to issue payments.

Teachers who have not received payment by mid-October should contact their respective regional offices.