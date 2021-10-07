JAMPRO Helping Businesses Access Export Markets

The Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) continues to assist local small business owners to access export markets for their products.

JAMPRO President, Diane Edwards, noted that the agency has been successful in sourcing markets in the United States (US) for cosmetics producers.

“We took a group of cosmetics manufacturers to Atlanta, found them distributors, and they are rolling out their business and doing well in Atlanta,” she said.

She noted that Jamaican entrepreneurs are also “doing well” in suppling regional and international markets with in-demand goods, such as sanitising products.

Ms. Edwards was addressing a recent Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) ‘Financial Access Jamaica’ virtual forum.

She is urging small business operators to make use of the agency’s various support services.

“We help businesses to focus. If you decide that your business needs to scale and you need an equity partner, we can go out and find an equity partner for you. JAMPRO is a free service, and there is no qualification required. You come with your plan and we will help because we are a free government service,” she noted.

The JAMPRO President said, further, that persons can take in their branded products, and the agency will help them to locate buyers in various markets.

She said that the agency will also provide coaching on “presenting your products in a proper way” or “what to do until you get a distributor signed up”.

“We have done that for several companies,” she said, noting that the team at JAMPRO is “customer-focused and customer-friendly”.

Persons can call (876) 978-7755 or visit dobusiness.jamaica.com for further information.

“There is a lot of information on the website. We are helping people to scale up and be sustainable. You don’t have to fail, because there are a lot of support structures out there that can help you, but you have to ask the questions, be proactive, and go for the information,” Ms. Edwards advised.

For his part, General Manager for Loan Origination and Portfolio Management, Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ), Edison Galbraith, reported that billions have been disbursed under the Bank’s Innovative Grant Programme and its Credit Enhancement Fund for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

“To date, we have done over 1,000 such grants, providing $5.5 billion in support, allowing SMEs to access over $11 billion in loans,” noting that the support is available through more than 15 lenders.

Interested persons can visit dbjcef.com or dbjserve.com for information on the DBJ’s various support programmes.