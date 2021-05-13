Organisational Review Of SIA To Be Undertaken

The Government is to undertake an organisational review of the Sugar Industry Authority (SIA) as it seeks to stem the sugar industry’s decline.

This was announced by Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Floyd Green, who said this review is one of several initiatives under way to “right-size the government apparatus around sugar and to make it more effective and efficient to respond to emerging demands”.

“The traditional way of operating and managing this industry is over. The industry is private-sector led, and with innovative leadership and a facilitatory environment… the industry can reverse the trend of decline,” Mr. Green said, while making his contribution to the 2021/22 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Wednesday (May 12).

The SIA’s mission is to enforce the provisions of the Sugar Industry Control Act, so as to ensure the viability of the industry.

Mr. Green said another strategy being undertaken is to make additional lands available as the Government works with the Worthy Park Factory in St. Catherine and Frome Sugar Factory in Westmoreland to expand their sugar production.

“In fact, they have indicated that an additional 5,000 acres will be put into sugar cultivation this year,” he said.

In the meantime, the Minister informed that Pan-Caribbean, owners of the Monymusk Sugar Factory in May Pen, Clarendon, which is to be divested, “are in discussion with parties who have expressed an interest in the assets”.

“With the successful divestment of these assets, sugar-cane production, along with concomitant economic activities. would recommence in the South Clarendon belt,” he noted.