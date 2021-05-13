Farmers And Fishers To Benefit From $1.02 Billion In Support

A sum of $1.02 billion has been allocated under the Production Incentive Programme to boost the capacity of farmers and fishers during the 2021/22 financial year.

Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Floyd Green, made the disclosure during his Sectoral Debate presentation in the House of Representatives on May 12.

He informed that the funds will be used to facilitate crop and livestock support, climate change adaptation and mitigation, infrastructure support, grant assistance/agricultural promotions, buy-back programme and equipment.

The crops and livestock to benefit from support under the Production Incentive Programme are Irish potato, onion, strawberry, yam, dasheen, coco, hot pepper, cassava, ginger, pineapple, lime, vegetables and small ruminants (goat and sheep).

Minister Green said research shows that these crops have strong internal and external markets and have the potential to grow the agriculture sector.

During the 2020/2021 financial year, 7,428 crop farmers and 1,434 livestock farmers benefited under the programme.