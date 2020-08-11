OPM Implements COVID-19 Measures Following Suspected Case

The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) has implemented protocols consistent with COVID-19 guidelines and has moved to temporarily suspend operations at one of its buildings on the property due to a suspected coronavirus case.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Permanent Secretary in the OPM, Mrs. Audrey Sewell has advised that the building in question will be closed today for deep cleaning activities.

“While there is no confirmed case, we are taking every precaution at this time. A member of staff has been advised by doctors to stay home after displaying flu-like symptoms over the weekend. The employee did not turn up for work on Monday and has been responsible, by reporting the matter to the Director in charge of the division. As a precautionary measure, I made contact with the Ministry of Health and Wellness and we were advised to close the building for 24 hours and facilitate deep cleaning,” said Mrs. Sewell.

The building in question, houses limited clerical office operations at the OPM and is not heavily trafficked or frequented by staff or visitors.

The building is not linked to the Executive building which poses no exposure to the Prime Minister.

Today’s activities are being conducted in keeping with protocols set out as a preemptive measure to address any suspected case of the virus.