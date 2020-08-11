Eight New COVID-19 Cases Identified

Eight new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were identified as at Monday (August 10).

These bring the island’s tally of cases to 1,031. Jamaica now has 213 (20.7%) active cases, including six moderately ill patients.

Recoveries remained at 745 (72.3% recovery rate) and 59 cases (5.7%) have returned to their countries of origin. There are no critically ill patients at this time.

The newly confirmed cases consist of one female and seven males with ages ranging from 24 to 65 years. Six of the cases are imported, having arrived on flights from Nicaragua (4) and USA (2). These imported cases are staying in St. James (4), Kingston & St. Andrew (1), while one imported case recorded in St. Mary has returned to the country of origin. The remaining two cases are from Kingston & St. Andrew and currently under investigation.

Jamaica now has 382 imported cases; 313 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases; 75 local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 related to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine and 25 are under investigation.

Some 574 (56%) of all confirmed cases are females and 457 (44%) are males. They range in age from two months to 88 years.

Visitors and returning residents are reminded that they must comply with quarantine orders, to help to protect their own health and the health of others.

Everyone is asked to be vigilant in the practice of infection prevention and control measures to guard against the spread of COVID-19, including the frequent washing of hands with soap and water; maintaining the prescribed six-feet physical distance from others; and wearing a mask when in public.

Further information can be had from the Ministry of Health & Wellness via phone at 888-ONE-LOVE (888-663-5683) or www.jamcovid19.moh.gov.jm .

Clinical Management Summary as at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020