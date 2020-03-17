Operations At The Norman Manley International Airport – Kingston, Jamaica

PAC KINGSTON AIRPORT LIMITED (PACKAL) is the operator of the Norman Manley International Airport (the Airport) in Kingston, Jamaica.

Norman Manley International Airport remains operational and will continue facilitating the transit of passengers.

Travel restrictions are currently in effect for the following:

China, France, Germany, Iran, Italy, South Korea, Singapore, Spain and the United Kingdom.

As the COVID-19 threat to Jamaica remains under assessment by the authorities it is possible that further travel restrictions may be implemented by the Government. Members of the travelling public are therefore advised to make contact with their airlines and to monitor official news channels for accurate and up to date information.

The Airports provide an essential service and PACKAL is committed to ensuring the facilitation of aviation at the critical gateway of the Norman Manley International Airport.

For queries please send email to: packingston@aeropuertosgap.com.mx