Minister Chang Meets With Immigration Officers Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Minister of National Security, the Hon. Dr. Horace Chang is assuring members of the public that the Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) is working to prevent more cases of COVID-19 from entering the island’s main ports of entry.

On Friday (March 13), he met with Immigration Officers at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, to discuss personal safety and address concerns amid the implementation of travel restrictions outlined by the Government. The Minister pointed out the importance of heightened vigilance in the screening of passengers travelling from high risk countries to Jamaica, which are a part of the existing travel ban.

“Immigration Officers are doing their best to detect and slow the spread of the virus at the main ports of entry” said Minister Chang. He encouraged Immigration Officers to pay keen attention to travellers who appear to show signs of COVID-19.

In the execution of their duties, the Minister urged Immigration Officers to “ensure personal safety and adhere to the protocols established by the Ministry of Health and Wellness”. He noted that glass barriers are being installed at immigration desks and Immigration Officers are being provided with latex gloves and hand-sanitisers as well as masks for the proper execution of their duties.

Meanwhile, to reduce in-house traffic, the PICA is encouraging the public to use online and drop box services or to simply visit its website at www.pica.gov.jm for passport renewal.

According to PICA’s CEO, Andrew Wynter, “our agency is committed to the safety of our staff and clients, all necessary precautions have been taken to ensure the wellbeing of all, while Jamaica battles the COVID-19 pandemic”.