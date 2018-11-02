Operations at The Harbour View Post Office Relocated to Windward Road

Postal and Telecoms Department logo + - Photo: Contributed Postal and Telecoms Department logo



The Harbour View Post Office will be permanently closed and operations moved to the Windward Road Post Office effective November 5, 2018.

Eastern Regional Coordinator at the Post and Telecommunications Department (P&TD), Natasha Russell Martin, said that pensioners can collect their payments at the Windward Road Post Office, or the Harbour View Police Station every Thursday, commencing November 8, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. They can also access benefits at the bank.

The Windward Road Post Office is approximately five kilometers away from the Harbour View facility.

Mrs. Martin said that the P&TD apologises to its valued customers, and noted that everything has been done to minismise the inconvenience to the clients.

She said that the delivery service will continue for the communities that will be affected by the closure.