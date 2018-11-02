National Security Minister Lauds Jamaica Combined Cadet Force

National Security Minister, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang (second left), along with Jamaica Combined Cadet Force (JCCF) Lance Corporals (from left): Joshané Edwards, Javaughn Levy, and Oswald Williams, during a presentation ceremony for a new vehicle handed over by the Ministry to the JCCF on Wednesday (October 31). The presentation took place at the JCCF’s Headquarters, Up Park Camp, St. Andrew. + - Photo: Michael Sloley National Security Minister, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang (second left), along with Jamaica Combined Cadet Force (JCCF) Lance Corporals (from left): Joshané Edwards, Javaughn Levy, and Oswald Williams, during a presentation ceremony for a new vehicle handed over by the Ministry to the JCCF on Wednesday (October 31). The presentation took place at the JCCF’s Headquarters, Up Park Camp, St. Andrew. Story Highlights National Security Minister, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, has lauded the Jamaica Combined Cadet Force (JCCF) for its commitment to providing personal development opportunities for youth.

Dr. Chang said the JCCF, which has been in existence for over seven decades, remains a beacon of hope for many young Jamaicans.

“You have maintained your presence in the schools and maintained [the] character of the unit of providing opportunity for young Jamaicans to participate in an organisation that has ethics, professionalism and discipline, while providing opportunities for personal development,’ he said.



The Minister was speaking at a ceremony to hand over a new vehicle to the JCCF. The vehicle, valued at over $5 million, is to be used to assist with the Force’s training activities.

The presentation was made on Wednesday (October 31) at the JCCF’s Headquarters, Up Park Camp, St. Andrew.

Addressing the JCCF’s recruitment drive to increase its complement of members and volunteers, Dr. Chang said positive engagement of young persons in uniformed groups will assist in restoring the spirit of unity and togetherness that once characterised Jamaica.

“I know the organisers are looking forward to expanding into all our schools, because it would be an opportunity to [provide] young Jamaicans [with] one more institution that offers positive opportunities, and not just in military training. The [JCCF] brings with it, character development, which is needed; it will help them to develop their sense of discipline, purpose and their sense of self-worth and value,” he pointed out.

More cadet units are to be established in schools in order to instil positive values and attitudes in the youth and steer them away from negative influences.

Commandant of the JCCF, Colonel Errol Johnson, expressed gratitude for the vehicle, which he said will assist in transporting Permanent Staff Instructors (PSIs) from the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) and supplies to battalions across the island.

“We will be able to reach out and standardise the training for all our cadets and also move stores to outstations,” he said.

Col. Johnson said the donation is timely, given the JCCF’s expansion programme, which aims to increase the number of secondary schools with cadet units by an additional 50 this year.

Ten institutions have established units since the last quarter of 2017 through the JCCF Expansion Project (2017-2022).

This year, the JCCF celebrates its 75th anniversary. Since 1943, the entity, a voluntary paramilitary youth organisation under the National Security Ministry, has served to instil discipline, develop leadership abilities and promote good citizenship among members.