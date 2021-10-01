Opening Hours Of Vaccines Sites Extended For Thursday

The opening hours of vaccination sites have been extended for Thursday (September 30) as the Ministry of Health and Wellness seeks to maximise the take-up of 60,000 doses of AstraZeneca coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines, which will expire at midnight.

Some of the sites will remain open until 8:00 p.m.

Portfolio Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, made the disclosure during a COVID Conversations virtual press conference on Thursday, where he urged persons to take advantage of the opportunity to get vaccinated.

He said that the sites in Kingston and St. Andrew, such as St. Joseph’s Hospital, Good Samaritan Inn, Stony Hill HEART Academy, and Sovereign Shopping Centre, Boulevard, will close at 7:00 p.m.

Locations in St. Catherine will also close at 7:00 p.m. These include Greater Portmore Health Centre, Old Harbour Health Centre, Linstead Anglican Church, Old Harbour Civic Centre, and St. Jago Park Health Centre.

Vaccination sites in Portland and St. Mary will also close at 7:00 p.m. and these include Port Antonio Health Centre, the St. Mary Anglican Church Hall, and the Area Two Police Headquarters.

Turtle River Park in St. Ann and the Savanna-la-Mar Health Centre in Westmoreland will also close at 7:00 p.m.

Vaccination sites in Trelawny, such as the Lowe River, Falmouth, and Rio Bueno health centres will remain open until 8:00 p.m.

The sites in St. James at the Catherine Hall Health Centre, Sandals Inn and the Type 5 Health Centre will also accommodate persons up to 8:00 p.m., so too Hopewell, Lucea, Green Island, Ramble, and the Sandy Bay health centres in Hanover.

In St. Elizabeth, Independence Park will close at 6:00 p.m., while in Clarendon, the Denbigh Primary School, Spalding Health Centre, and May Pen Health Centre will close at 6:00 p.m.

Locations in Manchester, such as the Mandeville Regional Hospital and Christiana Health Centre, will also close at 6:00 p.m.

Dr. Tufton reminded persons to take along their vaccination cards, a government-issued identification (ID) or letter from a Justice of the Peace (JP) to the sites to get their vaccines.