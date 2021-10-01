Online Food Delivery Company To Be Launched November 1 In Montego Bay

New tech start-up company, Road Jockey, will be joining Jamaica’s online food delivery market on November 1, in an effort to tap into the pandemic-driven surge in delivery demand.

The company will be launched in Montego Bay, St. James, before expanding to other major towns in the future.

Road Jockey, via its Android and iOS-compatible mobile app and website, aims to streamline the food-ordering process between restaurants and consumers by the click of a button.

Through its cutting-edge technology, the app will allow consumers to track any food or product that they ordered in real time, anywhere in the country.

Speaking at a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’ at the agency’s regional office in Montego Bay, St. James, on September 29, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Road Jockey, Rajiv Maragh, said the company is seeking to establish itself as the future of the on-demand industry.

“We are creating the structure that we can get there in a reliable manner on time, so that they [customers] can be confident that they are getting the best service at the touch of a button, and I believe that once they have access to that, they will use that platform,” he said.

In preparation for its launch, Mr. Maragh is urging drivers who want to benefit from flexible learning opportunities to sign up with the company.

Individuals who wish to sign up should send an email to bearoadie@roadjockeyja.com.

The Jamaican-born international jockey said that part of the company’s goal is to help decrease Jamaica’s unemployment rate by creating some 50,000 direct and indirect jobs over the next two years.

“Creating a multitude of jobs would be the best way I can give back to the country. We have a rewarding salary base, which includes health benefits, performance-enhanced bonuses, travel compensation and career mobility,” he shared.

“Our state-of-the-art platform, the Road Jockey app, enables public couriers to connect to masses of job opportunities. We believe this will continue to grow the public courier base. We have lofty goals of hosting every single courier on our platform. Achieving this desired goal, we would then have created over 50,000 jobs directly and indirectly over the next two years,” Mr. Maragh pointed out.

Meanwhile, Road Jockey’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), Velverine Harrison, said the company will be providing opportunities for university graduates to gain professional experience through its internship programme.

“We will be doing a lot of internships… a lot of the time, for [young people] to get a job they need two, three to five years’ experience, ,with a degree as well and it causes a lot of hassle. What we are doing is providing that on-the-job experience to these interns,” she said.

“We are asking all the interns out there, if you just left university and you feel the need to apply, don’t be nervous,” Ms. Harrison said.

She is encouraging individuals who are interested in working as a sales or customer service representative to send their résumé and cover letter to becomefamily@roadjockeyja.com.