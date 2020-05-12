Only 49 COVID-19 Patients In Hospital

Story Highlights Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, made the disclosure during a virtual press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister on Monday (May 11), where he informed that the country now has 505 confirmed cases of the virus.

The parish of St. Catherine now accounts for the highest number of cases of COVID-19 with 293, mainly related to the outbreak at the Alorica call centre in Portmore, St. Catherine.

“The figure of persons who have, unfortunately, succumbed to the disease remains at nine, and that, when compared to other countries in the Caribbean... on a per-capita basis, means that Jamaica has fared fairly well,” the Prime Minister said.

Only 49 Jamaicans with the coronavirus (COVID-19) are currently in hospital.

“By virtue of our projections and plans, we put in place 315 beds, so roughly about 16 per cent of our capacity is used in hospitalisation,” he said

“This is a fairly good showing for Jamaica,” he noted.

“We have been very much focused, as a society, on the growing numbers, but I believe, having reached the 500 mark, that the more meaningful variable to pay attention to would be the number of Jamaicans who are in hospital, meaning the number of Jamaicans who are actually utilising hospital space, which would be the critical measure of the capacity of the health service,” Mr. Holness said.

Kingston and St. Andrew accounts for the second highest number, with 107 cases; followed by Clarendon with 35; St. Mary with 18; St. Ann, 12; Manchester, 12; St. James, eight; Portland, seven; St. Elizabeth, five; St. Thomas, two; Westmoreland, two; and Trelawny with one case.

Hanover remains the only parish with no confirmed case of COVID-19.

