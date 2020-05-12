Jamaica Now Has 505 Confirmed Cases

Story Highlights The three (3) new cases are two (2) males and one (1) female with ages ranging from 19 to 28 years. All three (3) Persons are imported cases, from the recent group of re-patriated individuals. The three (3) imported cases are all from St. Ann.

Additionally, 24 are local transmission cases not epidemiologically-linked, and 250 are under investigation (224 of those under investigation are linked to the workplace cluster and 26 others).

There are 422 patients in isolation and 126 persons of interest are in quarantine at a Government facility.

The National Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health & Wellness has reported in the last 24 hours, three (3) samples that have tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jamaica to 505 as at Monday (May 11).

The three (3) new cases are two (2) males and one (1) female with ages ranging from 19 to 28 years. All three (3) Persons are imported cases, from the recent group of re-patriated individuals. The three (3) imported cases are all from St. Ann.

At this time there are forty-one (41) imported cases; 190 cases are contacts of confirmed cases, which include 25 cases are import-related, 60 are related to local transmission cases (not epidemiologically linked), 95 are contacts of employees in the workplace cluster in St. Catherine, and 10 are contacts of confirmed cases under investigation.

Additionally, 24 are local transmission cases not epidemiologically-linked, and 250 are under investigation (224 of those under investigation are linked to the workplace cluster and 26 others).

Most (304 or 60%) of the confirmed cases are females and there are 201 (40%) males; while the ages of all confirmed cases range from 2 months to 87 years.

There are 422 patients in isolation and 126 persons of interest are in quarantine at a Government facility.