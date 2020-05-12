New Curfew Hours Announced

Prime Minister, the Most Andrew Holness, has announced new curfew hours, which will take effect on Wednesday (May 13).

The islandwide curfew is part of measures aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Mr. Holness, who was addressing a virtual press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister on Monday (May 11), said that the new curfew hours will run from 8:00 p.m to. 5:00 a.m. each day up to Sunday, May 24.

For the Labour Day holiday period, the curfew hours will be tightened, starting at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 24 to 8:00 a.m. on Monday (May 25), and will continue at 3:00 p.m. on Monday and end at 5:00 a.m. Tuesday (May 26).

A new curfew cycle will commence on Tuesday, with movement restricted between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. each day, until May 31.

Mr. Holness said similar curfew hours, imposed during the Easter holiday weekend, “worked fairly well”.

He noted that benefits have been reaped from the imposition of the curfew, especially in St. Catherine, which had seen a surge in COVID-19 cases due to an outbreak at the Alorica call centre in Portmore.

Jamaica now has 505 confirmed cases of the COVID-19.

Hanover remains the only parish with no confirmed case of COVID-19.