One Thousand CCTVs to be Installed Islandwide

Senior Director, Modernization Initiatives and Strategic Projects, Ministry of National Security, Arvel Grant, makes a presentation on the Jamaica Eye initiative at the Management Institute for National Development (MIND), Old Hope Road, in St. Andrew, on June 18. + - Photo: Adrian Walker Senior Director, Modernization Initiatives and Strategic Projects, Ministry of National Security, Arvel Grant, makes a presentation on the Jamaica Eye initiative at the Management Institute for National Development (MIND), Old Hope Road, in St. Andrew, on June 18. Story Highlights By year end, 1,000 closed-circuit televisions (CCTVs) will be installed by the Government in strategic locations islandwide.

JamaicaEye is a public-private partnership designed to network CCTV cameras owned by the Ministry as well as accommodate feed from privately owned CCTV cameras.

Details were provided by Senior Director, Modernisation Initiatives and Strategic Projects, Ministry of National Security, Arvel Grant, in an interview with JIS News following a seminar presentation on JamaicaEye at the Management Institute for National Development (MIND), Old Hope Road in St. Andrew on June 18.



By year end, 1,000 closed-circuit televisions (CCTVs) will be installed by the Government in strategic locations islandwide.

These CCTVs will be fully integrated in the monitoring system of the ‘JamaicaEye’ initiative.

JamaicaEye is a public-private partnership designed to network CCTV cameras owned by the Ministry as well as accommodate feed from privately owned CCTV cameras.

The feeds will provide useful footage in relation to criminal activities and other emergencies and will be monitored by a team of security professionals.

Details were provided by Senior Director, Modernisation Initiatives and Strategic Projects, Ministry of National Security, Arvel Grant, in an interview with JIS News following a seminar presentation on JamaicaEye at the Management Institute for National Development (MIND), Old Hope Road in St. Andrew on June 18.

Mr. Grant said at least 300 cameras have been installed in high-priority areas as part of the initiative. He added that several cameras were procured during the latter part of last year and early this year.

“We have more than 400 cameras ready to be installed, so we are going through laying down the necessary infrastructure and doing the installations and connections now. We definitely plan to be at 1,000 cameras by the end of the year,” he told JIS News.

The Senior Director noted that Jamaicans have been receptive to the initiative. “Many communities have already started procuring camera systems and installing them. We are guiding them through the process and helping the m to make sure that they get the right cameras, they place them at the right places and that they get connected successfully to the system,” he added

The Ministry has already installed cameras in public spaces in Kingston, Montego Bay, Mandeville, Ocho Rios, May Pen and Negril.

Persons wishing to participate in the JamaicaEye programme may visit www.jamaicaeye.gov.jm and register to be a part of the initiative.

The seminar was organised by Women of Professional Excellence (WPE), a group of administrative professionals from various ministries, departments and agencies of government who are pursuing the Administrative Management Level Four Programme at MIND.