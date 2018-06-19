Cabinet Approves New Petrojam Board

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness. + - Photo: JIS Photographer Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness.



Cabinet has approved the appointment of the following persons to the Board of Petrojam.

The new Board would be:

Mr. Paul Hoo, Former Chairman of Supreme Ventures Limited

Ms. Rosie Pilner, Former Vice President, Scotia Bank

Mr. Wayne Powell, Former Vice President, Scotia Bank

Cabinet last night discussed the issues regarding Petrojam that are of concern in the public domain.

The Cabinet has directed the Cabinet Secretary to task the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology to prepare a report on the operations of Petrojam with specific attention to various allegations in the public domain.

The report is to be ready for the next meeting of Cabinet where it is expected that the Permanent Secretary and the senior management team of Petrojam will attend and present the report.