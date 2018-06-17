Saving Energy Puts Money in Your Pocket – PCJ Head

+ - Photo: Michael Sloley Story Highlights Group General Manager, Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica (PCJ), Winston Watson, is emphasising the need for Jamaicans to practice energy conservation, as this will result in savings over the medium to long-term.

Under this programme, energy efficiency interventions will be implemented at 80 government facilities across the island. It will be undertaken in schools, hospitals and public agencies, and will help cut the government’s electricity bill by an estimated US$7 million annually.

The event, which is free of cost, brings together various participants in the energy industry, including providers of energy efficiency goods and services for householders and business operators; providers of alternative energy solutions; members of academia as well as government entities.



“When you conserve, you put (money) back in your pocket. You don’t have to spend it, you don’t have to give it to JPS (Jamaica Public Service). Even if you have to do some capital outlay to get started, at least you get the savings over 15 (to) 20 years. So you are winning any way you look at it,” he pointed out.

Mr. Watson was speaking at the opening ceremony for the two-day Jamaica Alternative Energy Expo at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston on Friday (June 15).

He noted that the Government is doing its part to reduce energy costs, pointing to the US$40 million Energy Management and Efficiency Programme (EMEP), which was officially launched by the PCJ last month.

The expo is an annual event that provides a forum where the public can freely access information about the latest alternative energy technologies as well as energy efficiency products and services.

PCJ is the title sponsor of the Jamaica Alternative Energy Expo, which is in its sixth year.