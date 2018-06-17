National MSME & Entrepreneurship Policy Implementation Committee (PIC) Launched

+ - Photo: File Story Highlights The Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries through the MSME Division has launched the National MSME Entrepreneurship Policy Implementation Committee (PIC). The committee was launched on June 14, 2018.

The PIC is being formed from a wide range of stakeholders, spanning private sector, public sector, civil society, academia and associations, which were previously constituted as the MSME Thematic Working group on June 23, 2017.

The PIC will meet on a quarterly basis and receive updates on activities being pursued in the MSME sector. This mechanism is part of the consultative and evaluative framework for the prioritizing, consistency, cohesion, alignment and synergy in implementing the activities and programmes aimed at strengthening the MSME sector as a catalyst of growth and development.



The committee will be responsible for the oversight and monitoring of the MSME & Entrepreneurship Policy that is being tabled as a White Paper in the House of Parliament.

Speaking at the quarterly meeting of the Thematic Working Group, held at the Knutsford Court Hotel on June 14, 2018, Principal Director of the MSME Division, Mr. Oral Shaw, indicated that the Ministry will continue its model of participatory and inclusive stakeholder driven results-based implementation while leveraging its support of all partners.

