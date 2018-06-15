Local Rum Manufacturing Companies Encouraged to Market Products in Region

Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Audley Shaw (centre), examines the label of a Monymusk Rum during a factory tour of National Rums of Jamaica Limited and Clarendon Distillers Limited in Lionel Town, Clarendon, on Thursday (June 14). With the Minister (from left) are Chief Executive Officer, National Rums of Jamaica, Winston Harrison; and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Komal Samaroo. + - Photo: Rudranath Fraser Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Audley Shaw (centre), examines the label of a Monymusk Rum during a factory tour of National Rums of Jamaica Limited and Clarendon Distillers Limited in Lionel Town, Clarendon, on Thursday (June 14). With the Minister (from left) are Chief Executive Officer, National Rums of Jamaica, Winston Harrison; and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Komal Samaroo. Story Highlights Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Audley Shaw, is encouraging local rum-manufacturing companies to produce more high-quality products and market them within the Caribbean region.

During a factory tour of National Rums of Jamaica and Clarendon Distillers Limited in Lionel Town, Clarendon, on June 14, Mr. Shaw said Jamaica’s rum-manufacturing companies can earn millions annually from the regional market; however, they have to research and tap into the various markets for demands that are not being fully satisfied.

“I want to recommend that we target not just the global external market, but the Caribbean, a major market for tourism. Sometimes we overlook the bars at the hotels in the countries of the Caribbean, which the tourists are visiting, but that, too, must be a part of the plan,” the Minister said.



Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Audley Shaw, is encouraging local rum-manufacturing companies to produce more high-quality products and market them within the Caribbean region.

During a factory tour of National Rums of Jamaica and Clarendon Distillers Limited in Lionel Town, Clarendon, on June 14, Mr. Shaw said Jamaica’s rum-manufacturing companies can earn millions annually from the regional market; however, they have to research and tap into the various markets for demands that are not being fully satisfied.

“I want to recommend that we target not just the global external market, but the Caribbean, a major market for tourism. Sometimes we overlook the bars at the hotels in the countries of the Caribbean, which the tourists are visiting, but that, too, must be a part of the plan,” the Minister said.

“There is still so much unexploited opportunity for Jamaica in the international markets and the truth is that there is adequate room in the global market for another label [of rum]. The rum industry is still in a strong global growth mode. We have not reached the maturity as other types [of rum], but it’s fast growing,” he added.

The Minister also called on Jamaica’s rum-manufacturing companies to seek assistance from the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries; Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) and the Jamaica Tourist Board, to help with marketing their products across the region.

“Marketing begins at home, and we have millions of tourists that come into the region, and when they come, they are looking for something new, they are looking for something different, and at the hotels they are looking at the bar,” he said.

The Minister’s tour was geared towards having a better understanding of the needs of the rum manufacturers and to create linkages that will assist the companies with marketing and selling their products in the regional and international markets.