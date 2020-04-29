One Deportee Tested Positive For COVID-19

Story Highlights Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon Christopher Tufton, has confirmed that one of the 46 deportees who recently returned has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The deportees arrived in the island last Tuesday (April 21), from the United States of America.

Dr. Tufton, when asked about the health status of the deportees during a virtual press conference on Monday (April 27), at the Office of the Prime Minister Media Centre in Kingston, said the Ministry is still awaiting some additional information on the others, and “as soon as we have it, we will provide it”.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon Christopher Tufton, has confirmed that one of the 46 deportees who recently returned has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The deportees arrived in the island last Tuesday (April 21), from the United States of America.

Dr. Tufton, when asked about the health status of the deportees during a virtual press conference on Monday (April 27), at the Office of the Prime Minister Media Centre in Kingston, said the Ministry is still awaiting some additional information on the others, and “as soon as we have it, we will provide it”.

In the meantime, Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, said the standard protocols are being observed to prevent any spread of the virus among the deportees, who are being quarantined in an area where they have their own room and bathroom.

He, however, indicated that the location where the deportees are being quarantined would not be disclosed nor will their identities, as there is an Order in place for the identity of persons who have tested positive or are being tested for the virus to remain confidential.