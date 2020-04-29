Compassionate Grants To Be Paid Over Coming Days

Story Highlights Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke, says 350,000 of the 390,000 applicants already confirmed for compassionate grants under the Government’s COVID Allocation of Resources for Employees (CARE) programme can expect to receive payments “over the coming days”.

The initiative has been embarked on by the Government to alleviate the economic impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on Jamaicans.

“We are focusing on processing the 450,000 applications and then after that, in May, we will turn our attention to processing [applications for] the general grants, the small business grants, the tourism-related grants and the Business Employee Support and Transfer of Cash (BEST Cash) grants… and we will do so as speedily as possible,” Dr. Clarke indicated.

He said that since April 24, when the Government commenced the processing and verification of applications, notifications have been sent to the individuals who have been approved for assistance via computer-generated text messaging, informing when the grants will be deposited to the financial institutions indicated.

“That verification process involves establishing the eligibility of each applicant for the CARE product that they applied for, and also verifying that the bank account that exists is an eligible bank account,” the Minister reiterated.

He was providing an update on the CARE programme, during a digital media briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) media centre, on Monday (April 27).

Meanwhile, Dr. Clarke said the Government is now processing 60,000 applications received for grants under the Supporting Employees with Transfer of Cash (SET Cash) component of the CARE programme.

He informed that these, along with the compassionate grant applications, which together total some 450,000, account for approximately 90 per cent of the submissions received.

