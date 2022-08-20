Omni Nearshore Limited Opens Montego Bay Offices

The local Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry continues on a growth path with the official opening of Omni Nearshore Limited at the Barnett Tech Park in Montego Bay, St. James on Friday (August 19).

The new 17, 142 square feet space, which represents investment of some US$2 million, provides customer service, collections, merchant care, and back office support services for clients locally and internationally.

The company, which was incorporated in December 2020, currently employees 150 individuals with plans to increase the staff complement to some 250 by the end of 2022.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister, Hon. Homer Davis commended the company for embarking on the undertaking, noting that it signals that the city of Montego Bay remains a prime location for investment at all levels.

He said that the BPO sector continues to provide thousands of jobs for Jamaicans, contributing to economic growth and transforming lives.

“Jamaica is moving apace to welcome investment in the BPO sector at all levels and I must commend investors, who have been creating and delivering value-added services and implementing wealth creating sustainable jobs for Jamaicans,” said Mr. Davis, who is also Member of Parliament for St. James Southern.

“Let me remind you that Jamaica’s unemployment rate is the lowest it has ever been. This Government will continue to play a vital role in fostering investments, which will lead to the creation of sustainable job opportunities,” he stressed.

For her part, Member of Parliament for St. James West Central and Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs, Hon. Marlene Malahoo-Forte, said the office space is “an example of the first world infrastructure that we have envisioned for our development goals by 2030.”

President of American First Finance, operators of Omni Nearshore Limited, Howard Hambleton, said that the “standout” team in Jamaica is delivering world class services to its clients.

“We operate call centres in four different countries, Jamaica being one, and having gone to all the different call centres we operate… I can tell you that I’ve heard more customers complement our team members here in Montego Bay than I’ve ever heard in any other call centre,” Mr. Hambleton said.

“When it comes down to this space and why this day is possible, it’s because I believe the best team deserves the best facility, the best resources to work with and I just want to thank everyone here again for making this new facility a reality,” he said.