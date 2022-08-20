JIS News
home » JIS News » Youth

PHOTOS: Food for the Poor Stages Special Jamaica Bandcamp

Youth
August 20, 2022
D’mario Powell (right) receives his certificate of participation in the Food for the Poor (FFP) Jamaica’s Bandcamp from ‘Miss Guardian Queen’ Antoinette McDonald on Thursday (August 18), at FFP head office in Ellerslie Pen, Spanish Town, St. Catherine.
Band performers doing their piece at the Food for the Poor (FFP) Jamaica’s Bandcamp, on Thursday (August 18), at FFP head office in Ellerslie Pen, Spanish Town, St. Catherine. The youth initiative, spearheaded by the Prison Ministry Department of the organisation, engages young people from 12 to 16 years old in the art of music. They are enrolled in a four-week training project in which they are taught to play various musical instruments. The music instruction programme returned this year and was held July 24 to August 18, with up to 60 youngsters participating, several of whom will get to keep their musical instruments for following through and successfully completing the four-week exercise.
Skip to content