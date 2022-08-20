PHOTOS: Food for the Poor Stages Special Jamaica Bandcamp

JIS News
home » JIS News » Youth
Photo of the day
Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (centre), carries baby Zahara Walker, the granddaughter of New Social Housing Programme (NSHP) beneficiary Sophia Campbell (left), during a tour of Ms. Campbell’s new two-bedroom home in Cave Valley, St. Ann on Friday (August 19). Accompanying them is Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security, Hon. Zavia Mayne (right), who is also Member of Parliament for St. Ann Southwest.
Click to view more
Latest stories
Education
August 20, 2022
Housing
Sport
August 20, 2022
Technology
August 20, 2022
JIS radio
August 20, 2022
Career Talk | Presented by: Halshane Burke
August 20, 2022
Healthline | Presented by: Anthony Morgan
August 20, 2022
You and the Law | Presented by: Jermi-Lee Nelson
Get the facts