Official Opening In Sight For Montego Bay Fire Station

Managing Director of the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF), Omar Sweeney, says the Montego Bay Fire Station in St. James has reached “practical completion”.

“We were able to achieve practical completion on the fire station about two weeks ago, so the contractor has been working on clearing the defects, because some defects were identified and those are being [dealt] with now,” he told JIS News.

The four-storey facility was completed at approximately $550 million by JSIF. The fire station will feature dormitories for the firefighters, administrative offices, a gymnasium, and communal spaces.

“Before occupancy can take place, we need to equip the station, so we are currently finalising the contract for the procurement of the equipping of the fire station, and so we expect that to be delivered early next year, that would allow them [members of the Jamaica Fire Brigade] to move in. So, while the fire station infrastructure is completed, we are now in the process of providing the equipment for the station,” Mr. Sweeney said.

He noted that there was a delay in getting some specialised equipment for the facility due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, that issue has since been resolved and that equipment is now in place.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sweeney highlighted that feedback from members of the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) and other stakeholders has been great, so far.

“The reaction has been tremendous. [It’s hard not to] notice the building now when you enter into Montego Bay, so there has been a lot of talk and, certainly, since we have put the sign on the building, so persons know what it is,” he said.

“I have seen a lot of features [about the building] on social media recently and a lot of anticipation [for] the opening of the [station], so I anticipate this will be a big celebration, especially for the city of Montego Bay and St. James,” Mr. Sweeney stated.