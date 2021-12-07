COVID-19 Update for Monday, December 6, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|18
|91,554
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|11
|52,097
|Males
|7
|39,454
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|4 months to 91 years
|1 day to 108 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES
|Clarendon
|0
|4,930
|Hanover
|3
|2,973
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|1
|22,615
|Manchester
|1
|5,972
|Portland
|0
|2,519
|St. Ann
|0
|6,810
|St. Catherine
|3
|17,169
|St. Elizabeth
|0
|4,187
|St. James
|3
|8,914
|St. Mary
|0
|3,025
|St. Thomas
|4
|3,945
|Trelawny
|1
|3,354
|Westmoreland
|2
|5,141
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|17
|1
|0
|18
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|80,738
|6,893
|3,923
|91,554
|NEGATIVE today
|482
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|30
|512
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|390,143
|196,998
|587,141
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|499
|1
|30
|530
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|470,881
|6,893
|200,921
|678,695
|Positivity Rate[1]
|3.6%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|1*
|2,411
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|191
|Deaths Under Investigation
|1
|344
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|127
|63,223
|Active cases confirmed in the last 2 weeks
|593
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|0
|Number in Home Quarantine
|19,786
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalized
|130
|Patients Moderately Ill
|28
|Patients Severely Ill
|10
|Patients Critically Ill
|9
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|3
|Home
|25,144
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|3,150
|Imported
|2
|1,355
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|4,392
|Under Investigation
|16
|82,421
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
*COVID-19 RELATED DEATH
- An 84-year-old male from St. Ann
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing