    COVID-19 Update for Monday, December 6, 2021

    Coronavirus
    December 7, 2021
    Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
    NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
    Confirmed Cases 18 91,554
    SEX CLASSIFICATION    
    Females 11 52,097
    Males 7 39,454
    Under Investigation 0 3
    AGE RANGE 4 months to 91 years 1 day to 108 years
         
    PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES    
    Clarendon 0 4,930
    Hanover 3 2,973
    Kingston & St. Andrew 1 22,615
    Manchester 1 5,972
    Portland 0 2,519
    St. Ann 0 6,810
    St. Catherine 3 17,169
    St. Elizabeth 0 4,187
    St. James 3 8,914
    St. Mary 0 3,025
    St. Thomas 4 3,945
    Trelawny 1 3,354
    Westmoreland 2 5,141
         
         
         
    COVID-19 TESTING    
    Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

     

    		 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
    POSITIVES Today

     

    		 17 1 0 18
    Cumulative POSITIVES

     

    		 80,738 6,893 3,923 91,554
    NEGATIVE today

     

    		 482 All negatives are included in PCR tests 30 512
    Cumulative NEGATIVES

     

    		 390,143 196,998 587,141
    TOTAL TESTS TODAY

     

    		 499 1 30 530
    TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

     

    		 470,881 6,893 200,921 678,695
    Positivity Rate[1] 3.6%    
    DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
    Deaths 1* 2,411
    Coincidental Deaths 0 191
    Deaths Under Investigation 1 344
    RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
    Recovered 127 63,223
    Active cases confirmed in the last 2 weeks 593  
         
    QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
    Number in Facility Quarantine 0  
    Number in Home Quarantine 19,786  
    HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
    Number Hospitalized 130  
    Patients Moderately Ill 28  
    Patients Severely Ill 10  
    Patients Critically Ill 9  
    NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
    Step Down Facilities 0  
    State Facilities 3  
    Home 25,144  
    TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
    Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 3,150
    Imported 2 1,355
    Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 4,392
    Under Investigation 16 82,421
    Workplace Cluster 0 236

     

    *COVID-19 RELATED DEATH

    • An 84-year-old male from St. Ann

    [1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

