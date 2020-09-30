NWC Upgrading its Contact Centre Operations

The National Water Commission (NWC) having undertaken an in-depth review of its customer contact operations, has started the process of bringing its Contact Center to be more in line with its strategic objective of improved customer satisfaction and enhanced corporate image.

We are however mindful that with such changes and especially during the transition process, customers may experience some difficulties, such as dropped calls during conversations, when calling the utility’s 888-CALL-NWC toll free line.

We deeply regret the inconvenience and will be working tirelessly to resolve all the challenges that come with the activation of a new system.

The NWC has been working diligently to address the issues as a matter of priority, which we anticipate should be resolved by October 9, 2020

Our contact centre improvement is the fulfilment of our overall strategic objective for the NWC to be a more customer centric organization which will ultimately lead to improved Customer Satisfaction.