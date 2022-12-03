NWC to Add Electric Vehicles to Fleet

The National Water Commission (NWC) will soon be introducing five light-duty electric vehicles (EVs) into its fleet.
Making the announcement during his contribution to the State of the Nation Debate in the Senate, on December 2, Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator the Hon. Matthew Samuda, said the decision has been made to purchase five light-duty EVs during the next vehicle-procurement exercise.
Senator Samuda said the vehicles will be tested for use in metropolitan areas and then expanded.
He informed that the results of these tests will then determine how the NWC will move forward with the inclusion of more EVs in the fleet complement.
Mr. Samuda said that the addition forms part of steps being explored to make the organisation more efficient and environmentally friendly in its energy-usage patterns.
“It also will not hurt as we continue to expand our renewables capacity at pumphouses islandwide,” he said.
The National Water Commission (NWC) produces more than 90 per cent of Jamaica’s total potable water supply.
The Commission supplies 190 million gallons of potable water each day to its more than 400,000 registered accounts, representing about two million persons across Jamaica.