25,000 PATH Students to Receive Laptops

A total of 25,000 students on the Programme of Advancement through Health and Education (PATH) will receive laptop computers during the 2022/23 academic year.

\This was announced by Education and Youth Minister, Hon. Fayval Williams, who said more than 11,500 of the devices have already been issued.

A total of 15,000 laptops were provided to PATH students during the 2021/22 academic year.

The Minister was speaking during an Education and Transformation Oversight Committee (ETOC) press conference at Jamaica House, on Thursday (December 1).

The occasion was used to provide an update on the implementation of recommendations contained in the 2021 ‘Reform of Education in Jamaica’ Report, which was prepared by the Jamaica Education Transformation Commission (JETC), chaired by Professor Orlando Patterson.

Mrs. Williams also reported that more than 8,500 teachers received laptops in the 2021/22 academic year, with another 8,000 slated to get devices this year, for which e-vouchers have already been provided.

The Ministry will also be issuing 720 desktop computers to 25 high schools across Jamaica. These are being provided by the Overseas Examinations Commission (OEC).

Meanwhile, e-Learning Jamaica Limited, an agency of the Ministry, is procuring 10,000 laptops to build out information and communications technology (ICT) labs in high schools, in preparation for Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) e-testing exams.

Minister Williams also advised that 300 early childhood teachers are to benefit from training and upgrading, which will be undertaken annually.

Data from the Ministry indicate that 233 schools are to benefit from upgrading and construction of infant schools/departments at a cost of $8 billion.

Thirteen Early Childhood Commission (ECC) units, comprising six basic schools and seven infant departments, have been created. This has resulted in 1,156 children now benefiting from fully funded education.

A total of 91 infant schools and departments are now certified, up from 80, with another 21 being targeted. An overall 301 early-childhood institutions (ECIs) are now certified, up from 283.

The ETOC, chaired by Dr. Adrian Stokes, was appointed to monitor the implementation of recommendations in the JETC Report.

A number of priority areas were identified, among them governance and accountability; early-childhood education; teaching curriculum, and teacher training; tertiary education; technical and vocational education and training (TVET); infrastructure and technology; and finance.

Mrs. Williams has assured that ahead of the recruitment of a Chief Education Transformation Officer (CETO) and a Project Lead to support the ETOC’s activities, work will continue on the implementation of recommendations in the JETC’s report.

“The Ministry of Education and Youth has not been waiting for persons to be in seats. We have been working on the recommendations ahead of that,” she said.

For her part, Permanent Secretary (Acting) in the Ministry, Maureen Dwyer, informed that a leading candidate has been identified for the post of CETO, and should be announced during December.

She further indicated that the Project Lead should be in place by December 16, adding that “full support” is expected for the “work that is to come” by January 2023.