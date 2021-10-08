NWC Spends Over JA$ 100m For Luana To Middle Quarters Pipeline Replacement Project

The National Water Commission (NWC) recently completed the Luana to Middle Quarters Pipeline Replacement project, valued at over JA $100 million, in the parish of St. Elizabeth.

Highlighting the main objectives of the project was NWC’s Regional Manager Jermaine Jackson. “The project will greatly increase the efficiency and reliability of water supply to Luana, Baptist, Point, Middle Quarters and a number of other surrounding communities. Also, it will reduce our water losses due to leaks and help to decrease our maintenance and operation costs to correct leaks, reinstate roadway and regulate supply,” he stated.

Project works included the replacement of the aged distribution main extending from the Luana Well Station to Middle Quarters; the complete construction, testing and commissioning into service of some 4.5 kilometres of 150 mm pipeline; the procurement and installation of small bore pipes and fittings for the re-establishment of the service connections; together with numerous appurtenances.

Describing the project as “an incredible feat”, councillor for the Brompton division Whitney Smith-Currie was especially pleased with the new installation of pipes in various sections of the division. “It is indeed a joy and I am particularly happy for the branching off into areas that were, some for more than 50 years, without any pipelines and hence without water,” she expressed.

The NWC has also completed the All Valley Pipeline Installation project in Myersville, St. Elizabeth. Valued at approximately JA$5.2 million, the project included the installation of 1 kilometre of 2 inch distribution pipeline and has resulted in approximately 40 households now having access to piped water supply.

Additionally, works have commenced for the New Building Pipeline Distribution System (another phase of the Essex Valley Water Supply & Upgrade project). This project includes the installation of approximately 7.5 km of 4” distribution pipeline along the New Building main roadway and will also result in residents accessing potable piped water.