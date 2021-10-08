Mount Ogle to Lawrence Tavern Roadway to be Rehabilitated

The Mount Ogle to Lawrence Tavern roadway in West Rural St. Andrew, which has several breakaways, is scheduled for rehabilitation by the National Works Agency (NWA).

This was disclosed by Member of Parliament (MP) for the area and Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn, who informed that the NWA visited the site and estimates have been done for the construction of three retaining walls along the thoroughfare.

“The narrowing of the roadway is dangerous for the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC ) buses and other vehicles to traverse. I look forward to the start of the construction,” she said during her contribution to the State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (October 5).

Mrs. Cuthbert-Flynn informed that the main road from Temple Hall to Lawrence Tavern square is being considered for total rehabilitation.

“There are many other roads, which I hope to see completely rehabilitated, including the roadway stretching from the foot of Stony Hill to the St. Mary border, which is a major thoroughfare, as well as East Kirkland Heights in the Red Hills Division,” she said.

The MP also noted that a patching programme has commenced in the constituency.

“We have had patching in all four divisions – Red Hills, Brandon Hill, Lawrence Tavern, and Stony Hill and this will continue,” she said.

Turning to the issue of garbage collection, Mrs. Cuthbert-Flynn indicated that she is working with the relevant parties to find a solution to the issue, which is affecting communities such as Lawrence Tavern, Red Hills and Stony Hill.

“I have made attempts to address this issue in the past, using my Christmas programme sanitation funds, but this requires a long-term solution,” she pointed out.

A walk-through of the affected areas was scheduled for Thursday (October 7) with representatives from Metropolitan Parks and Markets (MPM) Waste Management Limited and Councillors.