Golden Valley to Get Community Park

Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Wellness and Member of Parliament for St. Andrew West Rural, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn, says a community park is to be established in Golden Valley in her constituency.

Mrs. Cuthbert-Flynn, who was making her contribution to the State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (October 5), informed that she has identified and received no objection letters for the land located in the constituency’s Brandon Hill Division.

“I believe [the area] is an ideal spot for a community park…. The space is being used as a dumping site for old cars and garbage and it’s unsightly because it’s right across from a primary school,” she noted.

She noted that a community park can be a great mental-health reliever, providing a safe space for relaxation for families and a safe play area for children.

“This will be a safe space for children and families for physical activity and entertainment. The Golden Valley community will have a new look once this is completed,” she said.

Mrs. Cuthbert-Flynn informed that the park would have a walking path for exercise, a play area for the children, and a barbecue pit for family gatherings in the initial stage; while the second phase will see the football field being upgraded with goal nets and a better playing surface.

The MP informed that she will be combining funding from the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) with funds from the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) to undertake this community development project.