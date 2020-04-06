NWC Rises to the Occasion to Keep Things Flowing During the Challenges of COVID-19

Story Highlights As the nation unites behind a common vision to stem the spread of the Novel Corona Virus, COVID-19, the National Water Commission (NWC) continues to fulfil its mission to deliver quality potable water to households, businesses and institutions on a sustained basis despite numerous challenges.

A number of measures have been implemented by the NWC to ensure that during this critical period there is continued access to our services.

These measures are outlined below.

Office Opening Hours

We are aware of the usual desire of customers to visit our commercial offices, particularly our senior citizens who are accustomed to conduct their transactions in person. However, being mindful of the scientific reports from elsewhere as well as medical advice, we took the decision to close our offices to the public to reduce the possibility of crowding and this has further reduced the possibility of spreading the virus to the staff and the public or visa-versa. Our commercial offices are therefore closed to the public until further notice.

No Disconnection

The Commission took the decision not to dis-connect the supply of those customers who are in arrears or make late payments to their water services account during this period. This is our way of supporting the national effort which advocates improved hygiene to combat the spread of the virus. The use of water is essential in this regard. We strongly advise our customers and other Jamaicans to follow the advice from the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

Importantly, we urge customers not waste water. Be vigilant to turn off pipes so that water is not left running when lathering during the washing of hands. Also check for leaks. Small leaks could add up to big bills and massive wastage of water.

System Faults Response (Leak Repairs/Equipment Failures)

The NWC is committed to ensuring that there is service delivery and has implemented systems to ensure the speedy resolution of system failures while at the same time being mindful of the wellbeing of our committed staff. We understand the anxiety that a water supply disruption brings, therefore within the context of the protocols implemented to mitigate the possibility of the spread of the coronavirus amongst staff, we are making every effort to expeditiously correct system faults whenever they occur. Rest assured, the NWC is committed to keep water running through your pipes.

Bill Payment using iPay

Undoubtedly the impact of the spread of COVID-19 will be felt by all businesses, the NWC will be no different. The NWC iPay portal is available, therefore we are appealing to our customers to pay their bills using the iPay online payment platform which can be found on our website www.nwcjamaica.com. The facility is convenient and efficient. We also encourage customers to use the other online payment outlets (Banks, Credit unions and Bill payment agencies).

Customer Contact

We are now conducting our usual customer service activities remotely. Customers can email us at customercare@nwc.com.jm. However, for live interactions with our customer care officers, customers can access the NWC Website Live Chat to address their queries. We have a dedicated and committed team of customer service officers who are available to address questions and concerns.

Members of the public can also call our regular commercial office numbers which include: 876-929-3450 (Kingston and St. Andrew, Marescaux Road location), 876-940-4447 (Montego Bay, St. James location, Lower Bevin Avenue) for issues to be addressed.

On-line Application for New Water Supply Services

We want to ensure new home owners can as quickly as possible get connected to the water supply network and so we have implemented our online new service application on our website. There is an “Apply For Supply/Resupply” icon on our website that facilitates this process. The online form is similar to the hardcopy application form. Simply follow the instructions to complete and submit.

Water Supply Levels

The overall island-wide water supply levels when compared to last year have seen much improvement. Raw water availability to most production facilities is consistent except for some seasonal systems in Clarendon, St. Elizabeth, Westmoreland, Hanover, St. Ann, West Rural St. Andrew and St. Catherine. Our major facilities in all parishes are operating consistently with no downtime.

Our two major storage facilities as at April 3, 2020, the Mona Reservoir and the Hermitage Dam are at 75% and 81% of their capacities respectively.

Trucking of Water

We are increasing the volume of water we truck to communities across the island. Existing schedules have been revised and the frequency of trucking has increased. Additional private truckers have been engaged to boost the fleet to facilitate more deliveries. We have established loading bays at strategic locations to reduce the turnaround times between loads.

This is a time for national co-operation. The NWC as one of the nation’s leading utilities will continue play a dynamic and important role in helping the nation to overcome the difficulties brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. We are committed to managing the water supply in a responsible manner so that our customers are served not only in this period but beyond.

Mark Barnett

President of the NWC